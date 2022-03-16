Piper Sandler Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.59.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $286.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.13.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $156,922,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $136,895,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $102,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 576,300 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

