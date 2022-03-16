Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $125,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,462,000 after buying an additional 192,823 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.10. 56,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

