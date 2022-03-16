Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.22.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

