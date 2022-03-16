PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 2,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

