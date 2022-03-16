Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $44,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $36,119,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PECO traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,825. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
