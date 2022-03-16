Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PM. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,224,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
