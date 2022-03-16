Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PM. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,224,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

