Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) & GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Financial Comparison

Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharos Energy and GN Store Nord A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharos Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 3.19 $191.81 million $7.54 18.91

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pharos Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Pharos Energy has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharos Energy and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharos Energy N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S 12.98% 37.74% 12.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharos Energy and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharos Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 2 0 2.40

GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus target price of $510.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.69%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than Pharos Energy.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Pharos Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharos Energy (Get Rating)

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

