Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.
Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. 19,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,222. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.57 and a beta of 1.01.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
