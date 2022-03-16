Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. 19,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,222. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.