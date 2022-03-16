Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €220.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €220.00 ($241.76) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($196.70) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($236.26) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €226.58 ($248.99).

Shares of RI opened at €177.30 ($194.84) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($149.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €193.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €196.75.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

