PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 365,229 shares.The stock last traded at $7.59 and had previously closed at $7.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 780,285 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.