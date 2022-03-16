Pendal Group Ltd Takes $298,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $171,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,861,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,172,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -122.40, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

