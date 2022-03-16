Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in 3M by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,560,000 after buying an additional 373,543 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

