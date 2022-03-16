Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,784 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $17,141,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $15,281,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

