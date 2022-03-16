Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oatly Group by 934.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 179,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,823 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oatly Group by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 200,096 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 15.08.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
