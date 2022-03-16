Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oatly Group by 934.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 179,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,823 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oatly Group by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 200,096 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 15.08.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 4.80 on Wednesday. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 4.66 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 6.87 and its 200-day moving average is 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.