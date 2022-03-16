PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $198.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 695,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,511,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day moving average is $197.75. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

