Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PDCO opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

