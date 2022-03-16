Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

PDCO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 712,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,113. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

