Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$16.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

TSE:PSI opened at C$12.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.70.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

