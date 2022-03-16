PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ID opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. PARTS iD has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PARTS iD by 45,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PARTS iD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the second quarter worth $73,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

