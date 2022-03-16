Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Park National were worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the third quarter worth $200,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRK opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Park National Co. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

