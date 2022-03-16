Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 293,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,288. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $427,154. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

