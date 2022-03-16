Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PRTK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 2,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,288. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.
