Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 2,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,288. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

