Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 933.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,354. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -116.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,747 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Paramount Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,481,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 339,540 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

