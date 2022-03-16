Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $98.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4,926.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $3,891,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

