Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBLA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.17. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

