Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Position Boosted by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 935,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Palomar accounts for approximately 3.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $60,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $90,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $626,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.03. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

