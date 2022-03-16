Pallapay (PALLA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $905,897.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and $905,897.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.99 or 0.06627156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.93 or 0.99940915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039309 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

