PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Sells £453,791.71 in Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.41), for a total transaction of £453,791.71 ($590,106.25).

Stephen Ingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of PageGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.21), for a total transaction of £111,497.70 ($144,990.51).

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 483.20 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 572.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 620.07. PageGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 405.60 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 691 ($8.99).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.49) to GBX 770 ($10.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.91) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 662 ($8.61).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

