Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,844,000 after purchasing an additional 170,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 856,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,785,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

