Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cummins by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

CMI traded up $6.24 on Wednesday, hitting $204.71. 9,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,296. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day moving average is $224.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

