Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

