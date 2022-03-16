OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 176.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 88.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $581,677.66 and $111.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00280113 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003827 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.12 or 0.01217052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003099 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

