Orser Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKI opened at $168.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.29 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.29.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

