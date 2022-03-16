Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Res Ptn reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

