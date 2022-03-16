Orser Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.47 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

