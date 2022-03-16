Orser Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

COST opened at $542.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.88 and a 200 day moving average of $504.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.38 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $240.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

