Orser Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,205 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,214.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

