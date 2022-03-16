Orser Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,730 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

