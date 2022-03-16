Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OROCF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 21,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,313. Orocobre has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

