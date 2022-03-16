OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.65

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 595190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$564.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

