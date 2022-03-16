Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Update

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of ORBT remained flat at $$7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.67. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.
Orbit International Company Profile (Get Rating)
