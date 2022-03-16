Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Update

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ORBT remained flat at $$7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.67. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

