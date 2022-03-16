Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 30.5% in February

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 2,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,948. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Optical Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

