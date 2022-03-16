OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 6.2% After Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 113,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,033,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 over the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

