Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company's product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass."

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oncorus by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

