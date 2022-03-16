Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

