Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is Edmp Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 4.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

OHI opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

