Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Sells $65,894.22 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OSBC stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $631.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 768,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.