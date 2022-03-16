Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.79. 3,553,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.49. Okta has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

