ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $7,591.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.60 or 0.06674229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.17 or 1.00034013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00039968 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

