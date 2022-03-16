Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Critical Analysis

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 12.68 -$58.37 million ($0.29) -9.34 Repligen $670.53 million 14.01 $128.29 million $2.24 75.81

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -63.82% -58.34% Repligen 19.13% 10.58% 8.21%

Volatility & Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ocugen and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ocugen currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.75%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $306.14, suggesting a potential upside of 80.27%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Repligen.

Summary

Repligen beats Ocugen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

